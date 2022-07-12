The French police have been no stranger to controversy in the last decade or so, with high-profile police killings as well as brutality leaving a dark stain on the country’s fabric. The use of disproportionate force by French forces is becoming increasingly worrisome and frequently makes international news.

It has been the topic of debate both in French households and in the country’s national policy, with the recent presidential candidates focusing on the matter as a central talking point, regardless of their stance vis-à-vis what is a clearly polarising issue. And now, with Macron winning re-election, people are looking to him, once again, for reform.

Human Rights Watch (HRW) published a comment piece on July 5 titled, “A Human Rights Agenda for France,” containing 14 insightful recommendations that shed light on some pressing social issues the country should address. Among those pertinent to this discussion was the granting of inordinate leeway to police in the name of ‘security'. It essentially, inadvertently, groups the human rights abuses conducted by French authorities in their own country and in places where France has ongoing military/overseas operations.

The recommendations — which include headings such as, ‘Ensure the right to equal treatment by the police,’ ‘Respect the rights of migrants, refugees and asylum seekers,’ and ‘Repatriate French citizens, including children and their mothers arbitrarily detained in northeast Syria,’ — highlight that race is definitely still a systemic issue in France.

HRW's recommendations point to forms of racial bias or discrimination against specifically black and brown citizens of France, and not only towards refugees and new immigrants (though this is certainly found in abundance). This bias becomes apparent very quickly when following the actual legal proceedings against police for disproportionate or unwarranted use of force and the ethnicities of casualties the police create.

This decades-long battle against disproportionate use of force opposes not only the targeting of people of colour but also the police’s approach to ‘controlling’ group gatherings or protests. These events ultimately coalesced into social retaliation from the general population through protests against unchecked powers, with a significant one taking place this past March, to the first class-action lawsuit against the French police for racial profiling. In 2021, six NGOs pushed this movement forward in a historical first attempt at holding police accountable for their wanton discrimination, issuing recommendations for reform, including, “a change in the penal code to demand accountability in stops, and an end to the longstanding practice of gauging police performance by the number of tickets issued or arrests made, benchmarks that encourage baseless identity checks.”

Disproportionate racial discrimination by authorities can be verified through two key avenues presented in the HRW document: first, the infamous ID checks, and second, ‘Vigipirate,’ the national emergency plan that is arguably even more infamous.

Vigipirate: A permanent state of emergency law?

Plan Vigipirate (an acronym for "surveillance and protection of facilities against the risk of terrorist bombing attacks") is France’s national security alert system, created in the late 1970s. It has been used several times throughout recent history, but gained international attention following the 2015 terror attacks across France. The different levels of the alert system have various stipulations, but all move towards a general increase of security measures across the board. These measures most notably include the sometimes heavy presence of gendarmerie and military forces at transportation hubs (airports, train and bus stations, etc.).

The security plan was on high alert until 2017 and was raised once again at the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic. Among some of its functions, Plan Vigipirate extends the powers of the executive branch of the government, which often imposes temporary bans on civil freedoms. Notable issues have been the closure of places of worship, surveillance, and the use of heavy force to control protests.

While arguably a necessary measure for national security, from this particular perspective, this plan of an emergency certainly adds to the overall powers granted to policing and governmental bodies that they would not normally have.

More often than not these powers will attempt to retain control indefinitely; HRW highlights, “For example, French authorities used powers initially introduced under a state of emergency to dissolve a leading anti-discrimination organization, alleging among other things that its descriptions of certain counterterrorism measures as Islamophobic incited hatred.”