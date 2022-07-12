US first lady Jill Biden's attempt to compliment Latinos has flopped when she has said they are as unique as "breakfast tacos," prompting criticism from across the political spectrum.

Speaking in San Antonio at the annual conference of UnidosUS, formerly known as the National Council of La Raza, Biden on Monday attempted to praise Raul Yzaguirre, who led the civil rights and advocacy organisation for 30 years.

"Raul helped build this organisation with the understanding that the diversity of this community, as distinct as the bodegas of the Bronx, as beautiful as the blossoms of Miami, and as unique as the breakfast tacos here in San Antonio, is your strength," Biden said.

The National Association of Hispanic Journalists was not impressed, saying Biden and her speech writers ought to "better understand the complexities of our people."

"We are not tacos. Our heritage as Latinos is shaped by a variety of diasporas, cultures and food traditions, and should not be reduced to a stereotype," the association said in a statement.

