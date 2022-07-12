WORLD
2 MIN READ
Haiti gang violence leaves dozens dead
Clashes between rival gangs near capital Port-au-Prince leave more than 50 dead and over 100 wounded, local official says.
Haiti gang violence leaves dozens dead
Violence appears to be the result of a confrontation between the G9 and the GPEP gangs. / AP
Noureldein GhanemNoureldein Ghanem
July 12, 2022

Gun battles between rival gangs have killed more than 50 people since Friday near Haiti's capital Port-au-Prince, amid a continuing escalation of violence gripping the Caribbean nation.

Shootouts between gangs in the impoverished suburb of Cite Soleil have also left more than 100 people wounded, 50 of them critically, according to mayor Joel Janeus.

"People who were hunkering down during the shootings, the bullets went through their roofs and killed them," Janeus said in a telephone interview on Monday.

"People who are trying to flee the (area), they get hit by bullets."

Gangs have also blocked access to Varreux fuel terminal, Haitian newspaper Le Nouvelliste reported.

West Indies Group, a Haitian conglomerate that owns the Varreux terminal, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The office of Prime Minister Ariel Henry did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

RECOMMENDED

Brutal violence spiking

The violence appears to be the result of a confrontation between the G9 and the GPEP gangs.

Gang violence has spiked since president Jovenel Moise was assassinated a year ago in a night-time raid, creating a political vacuum and leading criminal groups to expand their control of the country's territory.

Rights activists in May said that clashes between the rival Chen Mechan and 400 Mawozo gangs had left 148 people dead, some of whom were hacked to death with machetes or died when their homes were set on fire.

Haiti on Thursday commemorated the anniversary of Moise's murder as the country's judicial authorities have yet to charge anyone in the brazen assassination.

Kidnappings have increased since then and much of the country is now governed by gangs.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
China's top military official under investigation
Sudanese gold mine collapse kills six while dozens remain trapped
Wall Street prepares for nonstop trading as NYSE tests new era
Deaths after landslide in Indonesia’s Java, dozens missing
Türkiye rises as major global producer of olive oil and table olives
Russian and Ukrainian negotiators enter second day of peace talks under US plan
Trump administration considers naval blockade to halt Cuban oil imports — report
In photos: Buying frenzy as 15 US states declare emergency ahead of 'historic' winter storm
Israeli troops kill Palestinian man in occupied West Bank and seize his body
First round of US-brokered Russia-Ukraine talks ends in UAE
Türkiye signals readiness to deploy troops to Gaza despite Israeli opposition
'History is on our side': Minnesota grinds to halt as state stages historic anti-ICE strike
Zelenskyy seeks Russian 'answers' as trilateral talks expand in UAE
Wedding blast kills at least five in Pakistan, police suspect suicide bombing
UN Human Rights Council approves probe into Iran protest crackdown