The Turkish president and Armenian prime minister have spoken over the phone and discussed the normalisation process between their countries.

"Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Nikol Pashinyan emphasised the importance they attach to the bilateral normalisation process between Türkiye and Armenia, which will also contribute to the strengthening of peace and stability in the region," according to a Turkish presidency statement on Monday.

They also expressed their expectations for the immediate implementation of the issues agreed upon during the July 1 talks of the special representatives of the two countries.

In a Twitter post, Pashinyan said: "We expect early implementation of agreements reached in the meeting of our Special Representatives on July 1."

Erdogan extended his greetings to Pashinyan on the upcoming Vardavar Festival, while the Armenian leader extended his greetings to the Turkish president on the Muslim festival of Eid al Adha.

Normalisation process