Türkiye’s president and his Russian counterpart discussed the establishment of safe corridors for grain exports in the Black Sea and the latest developments in northern Syria, the Turkish Communications Directorate has said.

During their Monday phone call, Recep Tayyip Erdogan told Vladimir Putin that it is time to take action regarding the UN's plan to establish safe corridors in the Black Sea for grain exports.

Furthermore, Erdogan reiterated that the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine should be ended with a lasting and just peace through negotiations.

Türkiye is ready to contribute to the negotiation process, the president added.

Erdogan also discussed the issue with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in a separate phone call. He said Ankara was working on UN plan to export Ukrainian grains to the world markets, adding Türkiye wants peace in Ukraine.

Millions of tonnes of wheat and other grains are currently stuck in Ukrainian and Russian-occupied ports.

Western and Russian officials have been warning of a global food crisis due to the conflict in Ukraine and sanctions on Russia.

Russia and Ukraine, major global grain exporters, last year had a share of approximately 30 percent of world wheat exports.

RAED MORE:Türkiye to discuss with Russia, Ukraine exports of Ukrainian grain