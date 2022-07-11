The mother of the man accused of murdering Japan's former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, over a grudge against an organisation, belongs to the Unification Church, the group has said.

On Monday, the Unification Church's Japan branch confirmed that Yamagami's mother, who has not been named, is a member.

"The mother of the suspect Yamagami belongs to our church and she has been attending our events about once a month," Tomihiro Tanaka, president of the church in Japan, told reporters at a hastily organised press conference in Tokyo.

Police investigating the accused, Tetsuya Yamagami, on suspicion of murder have said he targeted Abe because he believed he was linked to a particular group, without naming the organisation.

Local media described the group as religious and said Yamagami resented it over large donations his mother made to the organisation that left the family in financial trouble.

Tanaka said any donations she made were being investigated by police and he could not comment further, pledging to co-operate with investigators.

"There are people who donate large sums of money. We are grateful to them because they wouldn't give such donations without being willing," Tanaka said, denying there are donation "quotas" for individuals.

READ MORE:Japan police admit flaws as Shinzo Abe's killing raises security questions