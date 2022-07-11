Sri Lanka's President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has informed Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe that he will resign as previously announced.

PM Wickremesinghe's office announced Rajapaksa's resignation on Monday after Sri Lankan protesters, who are occupying Rajapaksa's residence in the capital Colombo, said they will won't leave the premises until Rajapaksa actually leaves the office.

The parliamentary speaker earlier said Rajapaksa would resign on Wednesday.

"Our struggle is not over," student leader Lahiru Weerasekara told reporters on Sunday, the day after Rajapaksa, currently taking refuge on a vessel offshore, said he would step down on Wednesday.

"We won't give up this struggle until he actually leaves."

