Monday, July 11, 2022

Heavy attacks to come: Ukrainian army

Russian troops are believed to be planning to launch some of their heaviest attacks yet in the Donbass region, the Ukrainian army has warned.

"There are signs of enemy units preparing to intensify combat operations in the direction of Kramatorsk and Bakhmut," it said, referring to two main cities still under Ukrainian control.

Kiev condemns Russia's fast-track citizenship for Ukrainians

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry has condemned a decree from President Vladimir Putin that simplified the Russian citizenship procedure for all Ukrainians.

"The mentioned decree is another encroachment on the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, incompatible with the norms and principles of international law," the ministry said in a statement.

Leader of Russian-occupied Ukrainian town killed by car bomb

The Russian-appointed administrator of a small town in the Russian-occupied east of Ukraine's Kharkiv region has been killed by a car bomb presumed to be the work of Ukrainian saboteurs, the regional occupation authorities have said.

The military-civilian administration said Yevgeny Yunakov, chief administrator of Velikyi Burluk, had been killed by a Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance group, according to Russia's TASS news agency.

Alongside parts of the Kharkiv region in the east, Russian forces have also captured swathes of the southern Ukrainian provinces of Kherson and Zaporizhzhia.

Putin fast-tracks Russian citizenship for Ukrainians

Russian President Vladimir Putin has issued a decree to fast-track citizenship for all Ukrainians, more than four months into Moscow's military offensive in Ukraine.

The decree ordered that "all citizens of Ukraine" be given "the right to apply for admission to the citizenship of the Russian Federation in a simplified manner".

In May, Putin already fast-tracked citizenship for residents of two regions of Ukraine - the southern region of Kherson, which is almost entirely under the full control of Russian troops, and the southeastern region of Zaporizhzhia, which is partially controlled by Moscow.

Russia, Türkiye plan summit talks soon: Kremlin

Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Russian President Vladimir Putin plan to meet in the near future after a phone conversation in which they discussed efforts to facilitate grain exports from Ukraine, the Kremlin has said.

The Kremlin did not provide more details.

Turkey has been mediating between Moscow and Kiev since Russia sent its armed forces into Ukraine on Feb. 24. The last talks between representatives of Russia and Ukraine were held in Istanbul in the end of March.

Death toll in Russian rocket attack on housing block rises to 24

The death toll from a Russian rocket attack that hit an apartment block in eastern Ukraine over the weekend rose to 24 and rescuers were still combing the rubble for survivors, the State Emergency Service said.

Nine people have been rescued from the ruins of the five-storey block in the town of Chasiv Yar in Donetsk region that was struck late on Saturday, the agency said.

The emergency services said 55 people were helping the rescue effort.

Conflict 'may last longer' than expected: Dutch PM in Kiev

The conflict in Ukraine may continue longer than expected, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte has said during a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kiev.

"This war may last longer than we all hoped or expected. But that does not mean we can sit back and passively watch how it unfolds. We have to stay focused and continue to support Ukraine in every way," Rutte said.

Russian shelling kills three, wounds 28 in Kharkiv - Ukraine

Three people have been killed and 28 others wounded after Russian shelling hit the northeast Ukrainian city of Kharkiv, the regional governor has said.

An official from the president's office said residential areas had been struck when Russia fired rockets from multiple rocket launchers at the city.

Russia says it struck ammo depots in Ukraine's Dnipro region

Russia's defence ministry has said that its missiles have struck ammunition depots in Ukraine's central Dnipro region used to supply rocket launchers and artillery weapons.