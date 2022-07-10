Two bar shootings, one in a township close to Johannesburg, the other in eastern South Africa, have left at least 19 people dead.

In Soweto, 15 people were killed as they enjoyed a night out, police said on Sunday, when assailants drew up in a minibus taxi and began randomly firing high-calibre guns.

Police in the eastern city of Pietermaritzburg, in KwaZulu-Natal, reported four people were killed and eight wounded in a bar when two men fired discriminately at customers.

In Soweto, Johannesburg's largest township to the southwest of South Africa's economic capital, police were called to the scene shortly after midnight.

"When we arrived at the scene, 12 people were dead with gunshot wounds," police officer Nonhlanhla Kubheka said.

Eleven people were taken to hospital, and three later succumbed to their wounds.

The dead, who included two women, were aged between 19 and 35, provincial police chief Elias Mawela said.

"According to witnesses they shot randomly," said Mawela, adding forensic police were still collecting evidence.

No arrests so far