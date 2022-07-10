Calm has returned to the streets of Sri Lanka's commercial capital Colombo as opposition political parties have announced plans for a meeting to agree on a new government following the country’s most chaotic protest in months.

Opposition lawmaker M. A. Sumanthiran said on Sunday that all opposition parties combined could easily muster the 113 members needed to show a majority in Parliament, whereupon they will request President Gotabaya Rajapaksa to install the new government and then resign.

Protesters were still milling about on Sunday in the president's residence, parts of which had been smashed. Some took selfies of the polished interiors, a striking contrast to the misery many have endured.

Members of the security forces, some with assault rifles, stood outside the compound but did not stop people going in.

Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe said he will leave office once a new government is in place, and hours later the speaker of Parliament said Rajapaksa would step down on Wednesday.

Pressure on both men had grown as the economic meltdown set off acute shortages of essential items, leaving people struggling to obtain food, fuel and other necessities.

If both president and prime minister resign, Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena will take over as temporary president, according to the constitution.

Bankrupt state