A group of supporters of the YPG/PKK terror organisation has held a demonstration in the Swedish capital Stockholm, protesting the recent memorandum on Nordic NATO bids.

Participants at Norra Bantorget on Saturday carried banners and symbols of the terror group, called on the Swedish government to withdraw from accession to NATO and "concessions" given to Türkiye in the memorandum signed at the NATO summit in Madrid late last month.

Chanting slogans in support of the terrorist group, they also criticised Sweden's Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson and Foreign Minister Ann Linde.

Sweden and Finland formally applied to join the alliance in May, a decision spurred by Russia's offensive on Ukraine.