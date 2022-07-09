British Conservative lawmakers and former health ministers Jeremy Hunt and Sajid Javid have used interviews with the Telegraph newspaper to announce joining the race to succeed Boris Johnson as prime minister.

Both Hunt, who lost out to Johnson in the 2019 leadership race, and Javid, said as leader they would cut corporation tax to 15 percent, while Javid also said he would reverse an increase in social security contributions which took place in April.

"It’s very straightforward why I want to do it," Hunt told the Telegraph of his plans to run. "It is because we have to restore trust, grow the economy, and win the next election."

Javid, who is also a former finance minister, told the newspaper: "We cannot afford not to have tax cuts."

Earlier in the day Britain's defence secretary, one of the favourites in polls to replace Prime Minister Boris Johnson, has announced that he will not throw his hat into the already acrimonious leadership race.

READ MORE:What the fall of ‘Johnsonism’ could mean for Britain

Number of candidacy increases