A top police official has acknowledged possible security lapses that allowed an assassin to fatally shoot former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe while he was addressing a campaign rally.

Abe was shot from close range in the western city of Nara on Friday and airlifted to a hospital but died of blood loss. Police arrested the attacker, Tetsuya Yamagami, a former member of Japan's navy, at the scene.

Nara prefectural police chief Tomoaki Onizuka said on Saturday Abe's assassination was his "greatest regret” in a 27-year career.

“I cannot deny there were problems with our security,” Onizuka said. “Whether it was a setup, emergency response, or ability of individuals, we still have to find out. Overall, there was a problem and we will review it from every perspective.”

Some observers who watched videos of the attack noted a lack of attention in the open space behind Abe as he spoke.

A former Kyoto prefectural police investigator, Fumikazu Higuchi, said the footage suggested security was sparse at the event and insufficient for a former prime minister.

“It is necessary to investigate why security allowed Yamagami to freely move and go behind Mr. Abe,” Higuchi told a Nippon TV talk show.

'There were problems'