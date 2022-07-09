Britain's defence secretary, one of the favourites in polls to replace Prime Minister Boris Johnson, has announced that he will not throw his hat into the already acrimonious leadership race.

Ben Wallace, who has impressed as defence chief and been among the frontrunners in several recent polls, said on Saturday he would not stand after discussing a bid with colleagues and family.

"It has not been an easy choice to make, but my focus is on my current job and keeping this great country safe," he said on Twitter.

The likely months-long campaign, potentially pitting more than a dozen Tory lawmakers and multiple factions of the ruling party against each another, is set to be formalised on Monday, when a committee will meet to agree the timetable and rules.

Four contenders have so far declared they are standing. The early frontrunner is former finance minister Rishi Sunak, who helped kickstart the cabinet revolt that led to Johnson's forced resignation on Thursday.

Crowded race

Sunak resigned late on Tuesday, triggering dozens of more junior colleagues to follow suit and forcing his ex-boss to then quit as Tory leader 36 hours later.