Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has agreed to resign, a decision that comes after protesters stormed his residence and set fire to the prime minister's home in angry demonstrations over a crippling economic crisis.

"To ensure a peaceful transition, the president said he will step down on July 13," parliamentary speaker Mahinda Abeywardana said on Saturday night, capping a day that saw the president fleeing his official residence in Colombo to escape protesters.

The announcement came within hours of Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe suggesting that he too will resign when all parties have agreed on forming a new unity government.

But that did not quell the anger and frustration on the streets that appeared to have boiled over. A mob stormed Wickremesinghe's home and set it ablaze, police and his office said in the evening.

"Protesters have broken into the private residence of Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe and have set it on fire," his office said. Police said Wickremesinghe and his family were away at the time.

President escorted to safety

Months of protests led to the climactic developments — and dramatic scenes — on Saturday, when Rajapaksa fled his official residence shortly before protesters overran the compound and stormed his nearby office.

Hundreds of thousands of people massed on the streets around the leader's home in the morning, demanding his ouster.