WORLD
3 MIN READ
Protesters in Sudan mark Eid al Adha at anti-military sit-in
A coup in October derailed a transition to civilian rule in the country, unleashing near-weekly protests and prompting key donors to freeze much-needed funding, sending Sudan deeper into economic crisis.
Protesters in Sudan mark Eid al Adha at anti-military sit-in
A sit-in has taken place in the capital's twin city of Omdurman. / AFP
Bilge Nesibe KotanBilge Nesibe Kotan
July 9, 2022

Sudanese protesters have marked Eid al Adha among barricades during a sit-in against Sovereignty Council Leader Abdel Fattah al Burhan and last October's military coup.

Protesters continued to press Burhan to resign on Saturday, days after he vowed to make way for a civilian government — an offer quickly rejected by the country's main civilian umbrella group as a "ruse".

Burhan's surprise move has been met with wide scepticism, and pro-democracy groups announced on Thursday the formation of a "revolutionary council" as protests held firm.

The sit-in continued in the capital's twin city of Omdurman on  Saturday.

Protester Ibrahim al Haj said after the prayer that demonstrators hope to show that "no matter what is happening in the country, our message is ongoing".

READ MORE: UN rights chief calls 'independent' inquiry of Sudan protest killings

Protests continue

RECOMMENDED

Burhan led a coup in October that derailed a transition to civilian rule, unleashing near-weekly protests and prompting key donors to freeze much-needed funding, sending Sudan deeper into economic crisis.

The protests against Burhan were reinvigorated on June 30, when tens of thousands gathered and nine people were killed by security forces, according to pro-democracy medics.

A total of 114 people have been killed in the crackdown by security forces against protesters since the October coup, the medics say.

Worshippers on Saturday held up flags showing the faces of protesters killed in the crackdown.

"We are committed to the martyrs' rights," Haj said. "We are not going to forget our martyrs even for a day, no matter what."

READ MORE: Sudan's army withdraws from political talks, makes way for civilian govt

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Moscow claims fresh gains as Ukraine says Russian strikes hit ‘negotiating table’
Life returning to parts of Aleppo after terrorists’ withdrawal: governor
California joins WHO global outbreak network after US exit
China's top military official under investigation
Sudanese gold mine collapse kills six while dozens remain trapped
Wall Street prepares for nonstop trading as NYSE tests new era
Deaths after landslide in Indonesia’s Java, dozens missing
Russian and Ukrainian negotiators enter second day of peace talks under US plan
Trump administration considers naval blockade to halt Cuban oil imports — report
In photos: Buying frenzy as 15 US states declare emergency ahead of 'historic' winter storm
Israeli troops kill Palestinian man in occupied West Bank and seize his body
First round of US-brokered Russia-Ukraine talks ends in UAE
Türkiye signals readiness to deploy troops to Gaza despite Israeli opposition
'History is on our side': Minnesota grinds to halt as state stages historic anti-ICE strike
Zelenskyy seeks Russian 'answers' as trilateral talks expand in UAE