The top diplomats from the United States and China are set to meet in Bali in a fresh bid to prevent sky-high tensions from spiralling out of control.

On Saturday's meeting, Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Foreign Minister Wang Yi will hold a morning of talks and a working lunch on the Indonesian resort island after taking part in a gathering of the Group of 20 major economies.

With the West isolating Russia over its attacks on Ukraine and uncertainties rising on the global economy, China and the United States have both made cautious moves to keep a lid on their own myriad differences.

Daniel Kritenbrink, the top US diplomat for East Asia, said that Blinken will seek "guardrails" in the relationship between the world's two largest economies.

The United States will seek "to do everything possible to ensure that we prevent any miscalculation that could lead inadvertently to conflict," Kritenbrink told reporters.

Since last month, the United States and China have also held talks between their defence, finance and national security chiefs, and top military commanders.

China's state-run Global Times, known for its criticism of the United States, wrote that the growing interaction "underscored the two sides' consensus on avoiding escalating confrontation."

But tensions remain high, especially in Taiwan, with the United States airing concern that China is stepping up pressure on the self-ruling democracy, which it considers part of its territory.

