Tunisian President Kais Saied has published an amended version of a draft constitution in an attempt to ward off criticism after the original was slammed for the nearly unlimited power it gave his office.

The new constitution, which will be put to a referendum this month, is the centrepiece of Saied's plan to remake the North African country's political system.

It was unveiled almost a year after Saied sacked the government, suspended parliament and seized wide-ranging powers in moves opponents have called a coup against the only democratic system to have emerged from the Arab Spring revolts.

The legal expert who oversaw the constitution's drafting has disavowed it, saying it was "completely different" from what his committee had submitted and warning that some articles could "pave the way for a dictatorial regime".

The amended draft, published around midnight Friday, makes changes to two articles, though it still retains a broad range of powers for the head of state.

Hours before the new text was released, Saied announced in an official video that "clarifications needed to be added to avoid confusion and interpretation".

New amendments

Changes have been made to an article that stated Tunisia "is part of the Islamic community" and that "the State must work to achieve the objectives of Islam" — it now adds "within a democratic system".