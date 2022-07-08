Russia has vetoed a UN resolution on extending cross-border aid to Syria from Türkiye with the current mandate set to expire on Sunday.

The resolution drafted by Norway and Ireland sought a one-year extension for humanitarian aid deliveries from Türkiye’s Cilvegozu border crossing to Bab al-Hawa in Syria’s northwest.

The resolution received 13 votes in favour, while China abstained. A resolution needs nine votes in favour and no vetoes by Russia, China, the United States, Britain or France to be adopted.

“We need to reach a solution in the immediate term, a solution which renews the mandate for cross-border aid. There is simply no time to waste. The Syrian people are counting on us,” Ireland's UN representative Geraldine Byrne Nason said after the vote.

US envoy Linda Thomas-Greenfield termed it “a dark, dark day” for the Security Council.

“It is unfathomable that one security council member, Russia, put their own political interests above the humanitarian needs of the Syrian people,” she said.

'Dark day'