The presidents of Türkiye and Palestine have exchanged greetings for the Muslim holiday of Eid al Adha in a phone call.

Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Mahmoud Abbas also discussed bilateral and regional issues, the Turkish Presidency said in a statement on Friday.

Erdogan wished for the “holy days of Eid to lead to auspicious outcomes for and bring peace, tranquility and well-being to Palestine, the countries in the region and the whole Islamic world.”