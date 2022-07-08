TÜRKİYE
1 MIN READ
Turkish, Palestinian presidents exchange Eid greetings
Türkiye's Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Palestine's Mahmoud Abbas have also discussed bilateral and regional issues over the phone.
Turkish, Palestinian presidents exchange Eid greetings
In the phone call with Abbas, Erdogan has emphasised the importance of unity and solidarity. / Reuters Archive
Bilge Nesibe KotanBilge Nesibe Kotan
July 8, 2022

The presidents of Türkiye and Palestine have exchanged greetings for the Muslim holiday of Eid al Adha in a phone call.

Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Mahmoud Abbas also discussed bilateral and regional issues, the Turkish Presidency said in a statement on Friday.

Erdogan wished for the “holy days of Eid to lead to auspicious outcomes for and bring peace, tranquility and well-being to Palestine, the countries in the region and the whole Islamic world.”

RECOMMENDED

He emphasised the importance of unity and solidarity among Palestinians, asserting that Türkiye stands “ready to provide all kinds of support to this issue … (and) in other issues”.

Earlier in the day, Erdogan extended Eid greetings to the Turkish nation and Muslims across the world.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Moscow claims fresh gains as Ukraine says Russian strikes hit ‘negotiating table’
Life returning to parts of Aleppo after terrorists’ withdrawal: governor
California joins WHO global outbreak network after US exit
China's top military official under investigation
Sudanese gold mine collapse kills six while dozens remain trapped
Wall Street prepares for nonstop trading as NYSE tests new era
Deaths after landslide in Indonesia’s Java, dozens missing
Russian and Ukrainian negotiators enter second day of peace talks under US plan
Trump administration considers naval blockade to halt Cuban oil imports — report
In photos: Buying frenzy as 15 US states declare emergency ahead of 'historic' winter storm
Israeli troops kill Palestinian man in occupied West Bank and seize his body
First round of US-brokered Russia-Ukraine talks ends in UAE
Türkiye signals readiness to deploy troops to Gaza despite Israeli opposition
'History is on our side': Minnesota grinds to halt as state stages historic anti-ICE strike
Zelenskyy seeks Russian 'answers' as trilateral talks expand in UAE