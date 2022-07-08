The suspected killer of Japan's Shinzo Abe has admitted targeting the politician and said he held a grudge against an organisation he believed the former prime minister was connected to, police have said.

Senior police officers in the western region of Nara, where the murder took place on Friday, named the suspect as unemployed 41-year-old Tetsuya Yamagami, who said he had used a handmade gun.

"That's the suspect's assertion, and we have determined that (the gun) is clearly handmade in appearance, although our analysis is currently ongoing," an officer told reporters.

Police declined to give details of the "particular organisation" mentioned by the suspect, saying investigations were ongoing.

Yamagami was pictured at the scene holding a large boxy black object that appeared to have two barrels.

Officers in protective gear began searching the suspect's home after 5pm and have confiscated "several handmade gun-like items".

READ MORE:Former Japan PM Abe's death: World leaders react

Probe underway