Rain-triggered floods turn deadly in eastern Afghanistan
It's the second time that the eastern region has experienced flash floods in less than a month, with 19 people killed and 131 people injured in heavy rains that occurred over two days in June.
As a result of heavy rains, floods and landslides, in Nuristan province, the road from Kunar to the centre of Nuristan has been blocked for traffic.
July 8, 2022

Flooding caused by heavy rains has killed at least 10 people – including two children – in Afghanistan's northern and eastern provinces.

The deluge also wounded 11 people, with the most casualties and damage reported in eastern Nangarhar, Nuristan and Ghani provinces and Parwan in north of the country, the UN's Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said on Friday. 

Heavy rainfall on July 5 and July 6 caused severe damage to over 280 homes, as well as other critical infrastructure across nine provinces, including four bridges and eight kilometres of a road.

It's the second time that the eastern region has experienced flash floods in less than a month, with 19 people killed and 131 people injured in heavy rains that occurred over two days in June, the statement said.

As a result of heavy rains, floods and landslides, in Nuristan province, the road from Kunar to the centre of Nuristan has been blocked for traffic, the country's public works ministry said.

The ministry is using heavy machinery to reopen the road. 

SOURCE:AP
