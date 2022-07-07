WORLD
2 MIN READ
Brazil's Bolsonaro calls Western sanctions against Russia futile
"Economic barriers that United States and Europe imposed against Russia did not work," says President Jair Bolsonaro, adding his position toward Ukraine conflict "was one of balance."
Brazil's Bolsonaro calls Western sanctions against Russia futile
Bolsonaro says his "balanced" stance has allowed him to acquire fertilisers, a key input for Brazil's vast agricultural sector, from Russia. / Reuters Archive
Noureldein GhanemNoureldein Ghanem
July 7, 2022

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has said the economic sanctions imposed by the West against Russia have not worked, echoing comments by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"The economic barriers that the United States and Europe imposed against Russia did not work," Bolsonaro told supporters on Thursday, adding that his position towards Putin and the conflict "was one of balance."

Bolsonaro said that stance had allowed him to acquire fertilisers, a key input for Brazil's vast agricultural sector, from Russia.

He also said Russia shared Brazil's concerns over the "sovereignty" of the Amazon.

READ MORE: Brazil lashes out US against claims of being on Russian side

Criticism over engagement with Russia 

RECOMMENDED

The comments by Bolsonaro, who met with Putin days before the assault on Ukraine in February, are likely to go down badly with the United States and many European countries, which have previously criticised Brazil's engagement with Russia.

The president has often described criticism by other nations of his stewardship of the rainforest as an infringement on Brazil's sovereignty.

Earlier on Thursday, Putin said it was obvious that Western sanctions were creating difficulties, "but not at all what the initiators of the economic blitzkrieg against Russia were counting on."

In June, Bolsonaro and Putin discussed global food security in a phone call and confirmed their intention to strengthen their strategic partnership.

READ MORE:Putin assures 'uninterrupted' fertiliser supply to Bolsonaro

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Moscow claims fresh gains as Ukraine says Russian strikes hit ‘negotiating table’
Life returning to parts of Aleppo after terrorists’ withdrawal: governor
California joins WHO global outbreak network after US exit
China's top military official under investigation
Sudanese gold mine collapse kills six while dozens remain trapped
Wall Street prepares for nonstop trading as NYSE tests new era
Deaths after landslide in Indonesia’s Java, dozens missing
Russian and Ukrainian negotiators enter second day of peace talks under US plan
Trump administration considers naval blockade to halt Cuban oil imports — report
In photos: Buying frenzy as 15 US states declare emergency ahead of 'historic' winter storm
Israeli troops kill Palestinian man in occupied West Bank and seize his body
First round of US-brokered Russia-Ukraine talks ends in UAE
Türkiye signals readiness to deploy troops to Gaza despite Israeli opposition
'History is on our side': Minnesota grinds to halt as state stages historic anti-ICE strike
Zelenskyy seeks Russian 'answers' as trilateral talks expand in UAE