When Japan’s Kaori Sakamoto was crowned the women’s singles champion at the World Figure Skating Championship in March this year, her euphoria was tinged with a sense of emptiness. For she knew, more than anyone else perhaps, that it was but a pyrrhic victory.

Kaori did not perform a single quadruple jump and was initially predicted to be sixth at the tournament, held in the French city of Montpellier. Kaori conceded “defeat”, saying: “Since there are no Russian figure skaters here, I suddenly became a contender to win.”

Russia’s champion athletes, including an Olympic gold medallist, were banned over the invasion of Ukraine. So was Belarus for supporting Russia over what the Kremlin describes as a “special military operation”.

Russian stars were predictably aghast at the Olympic federation for banning the country.

"For me, the results of this World Figure Skating Championship are a lie, they do not exist," commented producer and choreographer Ilya Averbukh, also a former Olympic medallist.

"Total disrespect," agreed coach Alexander Zhulin.

Even a section of athletes and sports personalities from other countries have criticised the hasty ban on Russian sports stars from international meets.

Background

From the time of antiquity, sporting events used to be a valid mechanism for stopping wars and political debates. However, world sport in the 21st century has become more and more politicised, and western nations especially — which control` most of the international sports organisations — have effectively weaponised sports over the years. There are numerous examples, such as the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) verdict against Russia, the Lamine Diack corruption case, and the 2018 Winter Olympics amid North Korea's nuclear threat.

"Politics and sports go hand in hand," says Andrew Podnieks, a hockey historian and author of more than 100 books. For decades, entire studies have been dedicated to this topic by scholars around the world.

"Russia is undoubtedly among those countries that use sports as an instrument of soft power policy of the state," argues Daria Osinina, a master's student at the Financial University under the Government of the Russian Federation. “This is evidenced by the increased attention to sports in recent years when Russia became one of the central venues of international sports competitions: Summer Universiade in Kazan, World Athletics Cup in 2013, Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games in 2014, FINA World Championships in 2015, and FIFA World Cup in 2018.”

It is believed that politics and sports are linked for two main reasons. First, sport develops the country's image, and athletes express their loyalty to their homeland by coming to a tournament with the flag and anthem. Secondly, competitions improve the economic situation: they are visited by foreign athletes, sponsor companies in search of new contracts and, of course, a large number of tourist fans.

A blow to football

Since the start of the Ukraine conflict, international sports federations have slapped a series of harsh sanctions against Russian athletes. Major international competitions were "taken away" from Russia, and clubs and athletes were suspended from participating in major tournaments. Such a precedent has never been seen before in the history of the sport.

Experts say that the Western restrictions have hit football the hardest. The Russian national team will not participate in UEFA Nations League and European competitions next season. UEFA has also "closed" the World Cup in Qatar for Russian athletes. Top foreign players are leaving Russian clubs in droves.

Economics plays a major role. UEFA loses nothing from the non-participation of the Russian national team and clubs in its tournaments as the economic contribution role of Russia in world football is minimal, though it is a rapidly growing market. Over the past 10 years, the association's revenue, even taking into account the pandemic, has doubled from $2.8bn to $5.7bn per year when the European Championship is held, and from $1.4bn to $3bn in other years.

Not everyone, however, believes the role economics plays in such bans.