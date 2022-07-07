Boris Johnson's resignation announcement has set the stage for a leadership battle in his Conservative party that will determine who becomes Britain's next prime minister.

The election of a new Tory leader — the third in six years — is a contest traditionally filled with twists, turns, bandwagons and backstabbing.

Here is a guide to how the Conservative party will choose its next leader and who could emerge as the frontrunners to replace Boris Johnson.

The process

Despite his announcement to step down as the Conservative party leader, Johnson will remain in office as prime minister until a successor is chosen. The timetable to nominate his replacement will be set out next week.

Party grandees hope to conclude the two-stage contest well before the Conservative party holds its annual conference in October.

The first stage will see the 358 Conservative members of parliament whittle the nominees down to two, via successive rounds of voting in which the bottom candidate is eliminated each time.

The second stage will involve tens of thousands of grassroots party members picking the winner in a secret ballot.

The leadership race

While several possible successors have been suggested, there is no clear favourite.