A Yemeni delegation is set to visit India next week in a bid to secure wheat for the war-ravaged country where strategic food stockpiles are running out.

Mohammed al Ashwal, the trade and industry minister of Yemen's Saudi-backed government, said on Thursday that the delegation would seek to finalise an agreement to import wheat from India.

Yemen's existing strategic food stockpiles would last until the end of August, he said.

India in May banned wheat exports as its output fell and domestic prices surged. It has since issued exemptions for certain countries.

"There has been great progress in implementing the agreement with the Indian government regarding lifting the ban on wheat exports to Yemen," Ashwal said.

It was not immediately clear how much wheat Yemen was seeking from India or how soon it could be delivered if a deal was reached.

READ MORE:WFP further cuts food rations in war-torn Yemen