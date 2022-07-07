Billionaire tech entrepreneur Elon Musk had twins last year with an executive at one of his companies, online outlet Business Insider reported, citing Texas court documents.

The babies' mother, 36-year-old Canadian Shivon Zilis, is an executive at Neuralink, Musk's brain-implant maker, and has worked at multiple of his other companies, including OpenAI and electric car manufacturer Tesla, Business Insidersaid on Wednesday.

She and Musk, who became the richest person in the world last year, in April filed a petition with a Texas court for the children to "have their father's last name and contain their mother's last name as part of their middle name," Insider reported, referring to court documents obtained by the publication.

The petition was granted in May, the site said.

The babies, whom Insider reports were born in November, arrived just weeks before Musk, 51, and music artist Grimes had their second child via surrogate.

They welcomed a baby girl named Exa Dark Sideræl Musk – although the parents will mostly call her Y.

In total, Musk has fathered 10 children, one of whom died shortly after birth.