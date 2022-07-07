WORLD
Biden to revoke designation of Afghanistan as major non-NATO ally
Biden-administration's move will make it difficult for Kabul to receive defence equipment from Washington.
The US named Afghanistan a Major non-NATO Ally in July 2012. / AA
By Sara SLEIMAN
July 7, 2022

 US President Joe Biden has notified Congress of his intent to officially rescind Afghanistan’s designation as a Major non-NATO Ally.

"In accordance with section 517 of the Foreign Assistance Act of 1961, as amended (22 U.S.C. 2321k), I am providing notice of my intent to rescind the designation of Afghanistan as a Major Non‑NATO Ally," Biden said in a letter to the Speaker of the House, Nancy Pelosi.

In July 2012, the US named Afghanistan a Major non-NATO Ally, which made it easier for Kabul to receive defence equipment from Washington.

The Taliban seized control of Afghanistan after taking Kabul on August 15, 2021, forcing President Ashraf Ghani and other top officials to leave the country.

The power grab triggered a rush to flee Afghanistan, including civilians who assisted foreign soldiers or groups that feared the Taliban’s retribution.

SOURCE:AA
