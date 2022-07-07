Austria's parliament has unanimously adopted a resolution on the genocide in Srebrenica which honours more than 8,000 Bosniaks who were killed in the European town on July 11, 1995.

Wednesday's resolution asked Austrian authorities to continue actively supporting the commemoration of the Srebrenica genocide together with other members of the European Union and declared July 11 a day of mourning while condemning public denial of the mass killings.

The adoption of the resolution came after Austrian Justice Minister Alma Zadic's official visit to Bosnia and Herzegovina this week.

The resolution was adopted on the occasion of the 27th commemoration of the ethnic cleansing and genocide in Srebrenica, which was declared a protected zone by the UN Security Council Resolution of April 16, 1993.

''Bosnian Serb forces led by General Ratko Mladic and based on the order of the then president of (the Bosnia and Herzegovina entity) Republika Srpska occupied and subdued this city. During the next few days, massacres were carried out under the command of General Mladic in which Bosnian Serb soldiers, paramilitary units and irregular police units took part," it said.

The resolution recalled that thousands of Bosniak men and boys who sought protection from the United Nations Protection Force were killed.

"At the same time, approximately 30,000 women, children and elderly were forcibly expelled in a major ethnic cleansing operation. Thus, this event became the most serious war crime in Europe since the end of the Second World War,'' the resolution said.

"Commemorating the genocide in Srebrenica and solidarity with the victims is key for a better future for all citizens of Bosnia and Herzegovina as well as for strengthening historical awareness that such terrible crimes must never be repeated," the resolution concluded.

