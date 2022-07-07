North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has convened an unprecedented conference aimed at strengthening the ruling Workers' Party of Korea's (WPK) "monolithic" leadership across society.

The conference was the first of its kind and involved "realising the organisational and ideological consolidation of the Party ranks in every way" and enhancing the party's leadership role, state news agency KCNA said on Thursday.

The event focused on the "Party Life Guidance" (PLG) sections, which are powerful organisations that monitor and police the loyalty of officials and members across the country.

According to a 2019 report by the US-based Committee for Human Rights in North Korea (HRNK), party life guidance is "arguably the most critical function" of the WPK, which is the founding and ruling party of North Korea.

As part of the powerful Organization and Guidance Department, PLG monitors trends and patterns in individual behaviour, particularly those that may harm the interests of the supreme leader, the HRNK report said.

Its techniques include regular self-criticism sessions, where participants are required to confess their wrongdoings and face accusations from other members. It is also responsible for passing on guidance from senior leaders and plays a role in selecting which candidates are allowed to run in elections.