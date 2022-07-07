Thousands have marched through North Macedonia's capital for a fifth consecutive night protesting a proposal aiming to break a deadlock in the country's efforts to join the European Union.

Limited violence broke out when a group of people threw stones, chairs and bottles at the protesters, while a 40-year-old man was detained after firing a gun in the air as protesters marched to the Foreign Ministry, police said on Wednesday.

No injuries were reported. Police said they found bullet casings at the scene.

Opposition leader Hristijan Mickoski and the governing social democrat party SDSM, hastily convened news conferences and accused each other of creating such incidents for political gain.

Mickoski, who participated in the march, posted a photo on his Facebook account showing a man pointing a gun and claimed the gunman had intended to kill him.

Earlier, police said that violence after Tuesday night's protest injured 47 police officers, two of them seriously. A group of mostly young people threw stones, metal bars, eggs and petrol bombs at the parliament building.

Police said 11 protesters were detained in Tuesday night's incidents. Prime Minister Dimitar Kovacevski condemned the attacks on the police, saying violence cannot be justified.

READ MORE:Macedonians protest French proposal over heritage dispute with Bulgaria