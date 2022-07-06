German online takeaway food company Delivery Hero and its Spanish business Glovo were raided by European Union antitrust regulators, the companies have confirmed, putting them at risk of hefty fines.

The European Commission said earlier on Wednesday that online food and grocery delivery companies in two EU countries had been raided over concerns they may be in a cartel, but did not name the companies involved or the countries.

"The investigation concerns an alleged agreement or concerted practice to share national markets for the online ordering and delivery of food, groceries and other consumer goods in the European Union," the EU antitrust agency said in a statement.

Delivery Hero said the inspection did not mean the Commission, which acts as the antitrust enforcer in the 27-country bloc, had concluded there had been an actual infringement of competition law.

The company, which said the raids took place at its Berlin office, said it was committed to cooperating fully with the Commission.

Heavy penalty