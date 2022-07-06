Türkiye has said that it would not be correct to present the trilateral memorandum signed with Sweden and Finland as a NATO membership agreement as Ankara will continue to monitor whether the two Nordic countries comply with the deal.

Referring to the commitments regarding full cooperation with Türkiye in fighting terrorism, lifting the defence industry embargo and restrictions, and expanding cooperation, Türkiye's Communications Director Fahrettin Altun told the Finnish daily Helsingin Sanomat: "Now, the responsibility of these two countries is to keep their promises."

Türkiye has already shared the necessary information with the authorities in Sweden and Finland on the extradition of terrorists, he recalled, noting that this will also be for their security.

Türkiye supports NATO's enlargement policy, said Altun, adding that countries that want be NATO members must clearly express that they share the alliance values.

"Of course, our most important expectation (from the two Nordic countries) was to prevent the propaganda, recruitment, and financing activities of the PKK, its Syrian extension YPG, and FETO, which attempted a coup in Türkiye and killed 251 innocent people," he stressed.

