TÜRKİYE
1 MIN READ
Istanbul Airport becomes the busiest hub in Europe
The airport sees an average of 1,346 flights daily over the June 29 to July 5 period, according to Eurocontrol.
Istanbul Airport becomes the busiest hub in Europe
The airport saw an average of 1,346 flights daily over last the 7 days, the Eurocontrol data showed. / AA
By Meryem Demirhan
July 6, 2022

Türkiye's mega Istanbul Airport has seen the largest number of flights in Europe from June 29 to July 5, according to the European Organization for Air Navigation Safety (Eurocontrol).

The airport saw an average of 1,346 flights daily over last the 7 days, the Eurocontrol data showed on Wednesday.

The figure was up 6 percent compared to the pre-pandemic period in 2019.

The traffic has reached 30,696 flights a day in Europe, a rise of 87 percent from 2019.

RECOMMENDED

Istanbul Airport was followed by Amsterdam with 1,266 flights, Paris Charles de Gaulle with 1,223 and Frankfurt with 1,156 during the same period.

READ MORE:Istanbul Airport ranked second busiest in the world last year

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Moscow claims fresh gains as Ukraine says Russian strikes hit ‘negotiating table’
Life returning to parts of Aleppo after terrorists’ withdrawal: governor
California joins WHO global outbreak network after US exit
China's top military official under investigation
Sudanese gold mine collapse kills six while dozens remain trapped
Wall Street prepares for nonstop trading as NYSE tests new era
Deaths after landslide in Indonesia’s Java, dozens missing
Russian and Ukrainian negotiators enter second day of peace talks under US plan
Trump administration considers naval blockade to halt Cuban oil imports — report
In photos: Buying frenzy as 15 US states declare emergency ahead of 'historic' winter storm
Israeli troops kill Palestinian man in occupied West Bank and seize his body
First round of US-brokered Russia-Ukraine talks ends in UAE
Türkiye signals readiness to deploy troops to Gaza despite Israeli opposition
'History is on our side': Minnesota grinds to halt as state stages historic anti-ICE strike
Zelenskyy seeks Russian 'answers' as trilateral talks expand in UAE