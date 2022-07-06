Türkiye's mega Istanbul Airport has seen the largest number of flights in Europe from June 29 to July 5, according to the European Organization for Air Navigation Safety (Eurocontrol).

The airport saw an average of 1,346 flights daily over last the 7 days, the Eurocontrol data showed on Wednesday.

The figure was up 6 percent compared to the pre-pandemic period in 2019.

The traffic has reached 30,696 flights a day in Europe, a rise of 87 percent from 2019.