The suspected ringleader of a network that smuggled as many as 10,000 people on small boats across the English Channel to Britain has been arrested along with 38 others in a vast police operation across Europe.

In addition to the arrests, authorities said on Wednesday that police found 135 boats in places including a German farmhouse and Dutch warehouses, more than 1,000 life jackets, outboard engines, packs of paddles and cash used for the smuggling.

“We believe it is the largest operation of its type against this threat,” Matt Rivers of the UK National Crime Agency told a news conference on Wednesday.

"I hope it sends a message."

Five countries and the EU's police and justice agencies coordinated on the operation, which led to 18 arrests in Germany, nine in France, six in Britain and six in the Netherlands. The operation is ongoing.

The suspected ringleader is a 26-year-old Iranian man, Rivers said. No other details were immediately released.

Rivers predicted a drop in the number of Channel crossings as a result, even though years of increasingly tough measures by British and French police have done little to deter people determined to attempt the risky journey to get to the UK.

'Deadly business'