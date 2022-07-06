Türkiye's fourth drill ship, Abdulhamid Han, will start operations in the Mediterranean Sea in August, Fatih Donmez, the country’s energy and natural resources minister has announced.

The ship is one of five of seventh-generation ships in the world, with the latest technology, said Donmez on Wednesday during a visit to the city of Mersin in the south of the country, where the vessel is docked.

The ship will join a fleet of three others, Fatih, Kanuni and Yavuz, in the country's fleet for hydrocarbon operations.

Ankara has been undertaking drilling activities in its waters over the past four years.