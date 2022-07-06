Malaysian Prime Minister YAB Dato' Sri Ismail Sabri Yaakob has arrived in Istanbul for an official visit to Türkiye at the invitation of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Landing in the country on Tuesday, Ismail Sabri is expected to explore bilateral commodity trading opportunities as both countries strive to strengthen economic ties.

Türkiye and Malaysia are both members to the UN, the Organisation for Islamic Cooperation and the D-8 and the two friendly nations share a common perspective on a broad range of regional and global issues.

The Free Trade Agreement (FTA) signed in April 2014 and came into force on 1 August 2015 constitutes the first ever FTA that Türkiye concluded with an ASEAN member. The Prime Minister is expected to visit the Mechanical and Chemical Industry Corporation and Turkish Aerospace to strengthen cooperation through the sharing of technology after his meeting with President Erdogan in Ankara on Thursday.

