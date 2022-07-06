A Palestinian man has been killed by the Israeli military during a raid in the occupied West Bank.

Rafiq Riyad Ghannem, 20, was "shot by the occupation (Israeli army)" on Wednesday, near the northern West Bank city of Jenin, the Palestinian health ministry said in a statement.

Ghannam was the second Palestinian from Jaba killed in recent days.

On Sunday the Palestinian Foreign Ministry said 19-year-old Kamel Abdallah Alwaneh died a day after he was shot by Israeli troops.

The Israeli military did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Dozens of Palestinians killed since March