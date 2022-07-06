WORLD
2 MIN READ
South Korea warns of stern retaliation in case of provocation from North
South Korea's President Yoon Suk-yeol issued the warning at his first meeting with the top military commanders since he took office in May.
South Korea warns of stern retaliation in case of provocation from North
President Yoon called for strong defence capabilities to be ready to protect the country's security and national interest. / Reuters
By Sara SLEIMAN
July 6, 2022

South Korea's President Yoon Suk-yeol has ordered the military to "promptly and sternly" retaliate in case of any North Korean provocation amid concerns the North could conduct its first nuclear test in five years.

Yoon, who took office in May, presided over his first meeting with top military commanders on Wednesday and called for strong capabilities to deter North Korea's nuclear and missile programmes, the presidential office said.

North Korea has this year been conducting missile tests at an unprecedented pace and is believed to be preparing for its seventh nuclear test.

The military meeting took place a day after US Air Force F-35A stealth fighters arrived in South Korea on their first publicly announced visit since 2017 as the allies and the nuclear-armed North engage in an escalating cycle of displays of weapons.

"President Yoon said strong defence capabilities should be ready to protect the country's security and national interest as the security uncertainties surrounding South Korea and Northeast Asia are growing more than ever," according to the presidential office.

RECOMMENDED

Last week, Yoon met with US President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Madrid and agreed to explore further means to reinforce "extended deterrence" against North Korea.

READ MORE:South Korea successfully launches first indigenous space rocket

READ MORE: US, allies seeking to create 'Asian NATO' – North Korea media

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
China extends gold buying spree for 15th month in January
Crypto firm accidentally sends $44 billion in bitcoins to users
Canada, France open consulates in Greenland in challenge to US' Arctic ambitions
Crowd boos Israeli athletes at Milan Games opening ceremony over Gaza genocide
Iran MP says CENTCOM chief's presence in Oman talks 'violates' terror law
Jack Lang told to quit French cultural centre; Norway's Mette-Marit sorry over Epstein links
Greek officer arrested over spying for China, leaking classified NATO data
Mamdani signs landmark executive order limiting ICE access to New York
Yemen approves new government under PM Shaya al Zindani
UN expert warns of surging anti-Muslim hatred in Germany
US slaps Iran with new oil sanctions moments after talks conclude
Israel detains journalists, solidarity activists in occupied West Bank
EU targets Russian energy, financial services and trade in 20th sanctions package
Fury and outrage in US after Trump posts video of Obamas as apes
Key Benghazi suspect in US custody over 2012 deadly Libya attack