Dozens of countries have committed to support Ukraine through what is expected to be a long and expensive recovery, and agreed on the need for broad reforms to boost transparency and battle corruption.

Wrapping up a two-day conference in the southern Swiss city of Lugano on Tuesday, leaders from some 40 countries signed on to the Lugano Declaration laying out a set of principles for rebuilding Ukraine.

Swiss President Iganzio Cassis, who co-hosted the conference with Ukraine, hailed the declaration as a "key first step on the long road of Ukraine's recovery".

"Our work prepares for the time after the war even as the war is still raging," he told the closing ceremony.

"This should give the people in Ukraine hope and the certainty that they are not alone."

On Monday, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal told the conference the recovery following Russia's February 24 incursion was expected to cost at least $750 billion.

The next day, he said the declaration was "definitely the start of our long distance" process.

"We have to make everything that was destroyed better than it was," he said.

Fight corruption

The declaration said the countries, in addition to Ukraine and the European Union, "fully commit to supporting Ukraine throughout its path from early to long-term recovery".

It added that it supported "Ukraine's European perspective and EU candidate country status".