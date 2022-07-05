China's city of Shanghai has announced two new rounds of mass Covid-19 testing of most of its 25 million residents over a three-day period, citing the need to trace infections linked to an outbreak at a karaoke lounge.

The city government said on Tuesday on its official WeChat account that all residents in nine of the city's 16 districts would be tested twice from Tuesday to Thursday.

People in parts of three other districts would also have to undergo tests.

The testing was needed because multiple Covid infections found this week were linked to a karaoke lounge, which had been visited by residents from several districts, it said.

"No household or person should be missed," the city government said of the testing.

During the testing, people living in the affected districts would be required to show a test taken within the last two days to leave their homes, it said.

Shanghai reported eight new local Covid cases on Monday, seven of which it said were found in quarantined areas.

