WORLD
3 MIN READ
US Senator Lindsey Graham to fully support F-16s sale to Türkiye
“I will do all in my power to support the Biden Administration’s decision to sell F-16s to the Turkish Air Force,” says the senator following his trip to Türkiye.
US Senator Lindsey Graham to fully support F-16s sale to Türkiye
Graham visited Türkiye over weekend and met Turkish presidential spokesperson Kalin. / AP Archive
Karya Naz BalkizKarya Naz Balkiz
July 5, 2022

US Senator Lindsey Graham has said he supports the Biden administration’s decision to sell F-16 fighter jets to Türkiye following a visit to the country.

Graham visited Türkiye over the weekend, where he met with Turkish Presidential Spokesperson Ibrahim Kalin on Saturday.

In a tweet after the meeting, Graham said he had a “very productive trip” to Türkiye, which, he stressed, is a “member of NATO and a valuable American ally”.

“While we have had a problematic relationship at times, it is imperative Turkey and the US take steps to strengthen the ties between our two nations,” Graham wrote on Twitter.

“I will do all in my power to support the Biden Administration’s decision to sell F-16s to the Turkish Air Force,” he said.

READ MORE:US govt 'supports' F-16 fighter jet sales to Türkiye

RECOMMENDED

$6 billion deal

According to a statement by the Turkish Presidency, the two officials discussed US-Türkiye bilateral relations, the fight against terrorism, cooperation in the defence industry, the Ukraine-Russia conflict, Black Sea grain shipments as well as other regional issues.

Cooperation in the field of defence and making progress on the F-16 issue will serve the interests of the two countries, the statement said.

Graham said the fighter jets will bolster the Turkish military that is “most definitely in America’s national security interests.”

The Turkish government requested the F-16s and modernisation kits in October 2021.

The $6 billion deal would include the sale of 40 newly built F-16 fighter jets and modernisation kits for 80 F-16 C/D models that the Turkish Air Force has in its inventory.

READ MORE: The Russo-Ukrainian War shows that Türkiye remains an important NATO ally

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Rescuers race through deep mud as landslide toll rises in Indonesia
Syrian forces release 126 children held in YPG-run prison in Raqqa
Barrel bomb attacks drive mass displacement in South Sudan
Myanmar holds final round of military-run election, junta ally set to win
Over 14,000 flights cancelled, more than 130,000 power outages recorded as winter storm batters US
Syrian Army says YPG terror group bringing PKK reinforcements from Iraq
WHO chief says reasons US gave for withdrawal 'untrue', warns move will make world less safe
Trump calls on Minnesota to allow ICE raids after fatal shooting of Alex Pretti in Minneapolis
Syria extends ceasefire with YPG terror group by 15 days
Türkiye's intelligence chief meets Hamas delegation in Istanbul
Iraq's largest political bloc nominates Nouri al Maliki for PM post
As truce with YPG expires, Syria mulls future course
Trump goes into firefighting mode over NATO comments, praises 'brave' UK troops
ICE agents shoot dead US citizen, ICU nurse Alex Pretti, in Minneapolis
Trump boasts of 'secret' weapon to abduct Maduro, claims US 'took' Venezuelan oil