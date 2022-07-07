Many media outlets shared tragic images depicting the anti-migrant repression in the border zone of Melilla, one of the two Spanish enclaves in North Africa, where at least 23 Sub-Saharan migrants died on June 24 trying to cross the fence between Morocco and Melilla.

Despite the gory televised images of this tragedy, the event itself was not an exception, far from it. Similar accounts are regularly reported from the Poland-Belarus border, the Mediterranean shores, or the English Channel.

Indeed, what happened in Melilla is merely a recap of a story that the rest of the world knows only too well.

Once upon a time, Europe boasted of being a beacon of enlightenment. It even hid its imperialist designs under the pretext of “spreading civilisation.” Nowadays, though, not much is left of that veneer.

However, the European dream is very much alive in the minds of the destitute migrants, as thousands embark on dangerous journeys to survive extreme poverty. Across the global south, where Western colonialism left only despair and misery, the chickens are coming back home to roost.

Meanwhile, Europe, much like the Roman empire millennia before, is busy building walls across its borders. Among the first walls to be erected two decades ago was in Ceuta and Melilla, one of the vestiges of Spanish colonialism in North Africa.

Today, there are 1000 km long walls on the borders of the European Union. Every year, a new one is built. Needless to say, despite the construction of these walls in Melilla, the influx of migrants is on the rise. The use of walls, technological surveillance, and lethal violence from Spanish and Moroccan forces have not resolved the migrant problem.

The same conclusion can be witnessed in other European peripheries. This failure cannot be swept under the carpet, even when the EU likes to resort to perception management tactics, as they did in their very selective treatment of the Ukrainian refugees.

The politics of migration

Two lessons can be drawn from the Melilla episode. First, migrants and migration are among the most important issues in international politics. Considering political instability in different places, global inequality and the climate crisis, it is not difficult to foresee that the influx of migrants will continue to increase. As this problem grows, it has greater bearing on international relations. The ups and downs of Spain-Morocco relations and the human tragedy that occurred in Melilla clearly shows this correlation.

In May 2021, more than 8,000 migrants crossed into Ceuta and Melilla in a matter of days. A few months before, tensions between Spain and Morocco simmered to reach their climax. The ability of thousands of migrants to cross the Spanish side of the border in a very short time was associated with the willful negligence of the Moroccan forces at the border. The Spanish side also accused Morocco of blackmailing the migrants to cross the border.