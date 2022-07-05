US President Joe Biden's administration has decided to make broader concessions to Iran in order to boost the negotiation process for reviving the 2015 nuclear deal, the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), which stalled this spring due to different views on the political aspect of the potential agreement. Channel 12 Israeli TV sources reported Washington's willingness to give the green light for Iranian oil tankers to transport raw materials to Syria.

According to insiders, an important element of the agreement would be Israel's willingness not to obstruct the transit of fuel. Syria's neighbour, according to these reports, for the first time accepted a scenario without escalation with regard to tankers if the US presents total guarantees of control over the security situation, and the Iranian side, in turn, ensures transparency. The Israelis have repeatedly accused their regional opponent of trying to transport not only resources but also weapons to the Assad regime by sea.

This softening of Israel's stance on oil transit is in line with information recently published by Israeli daily Yediot Ahronot, according to which opinion on the need to reinstate the JCPOA within the local military establishment is changing. Indeed, a number of Israeli generals have reportedly expressed support for reinstating the nuclear deal because, in their estimation, even a bad agreement would be preferable to the absence of it: the latter indicates that an escalatory scenario is inevitable.

However, the local press noted that there is still considerable opposition to the idea of reviving the JCPOA among senior members of Mossad, including David Barnea, director of the intelligence agency. This part of the Israeli elite believes that the renewed deal would only delay Iran getting a military atom for a couple of months. But one way or another, Hebrew-language publications indicate, that views on a return to the JCPOA are gradually evolving in Israel.

Dormant sanctions

With the help of European diplomacy, the dialogue on the nuclear dossier has been given another impetus. This was revealed following talks between Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell. "It is important for the government that Iran takes full advantage of the economic benefits. We will seek to resolve the contradictions through negotiations," the Islamic Republic's diplomatic chief acknowledged the other day.

But Western capitals are also economically interested in clarifying the situation around the nuclear talks. On the sidelines of the G7 summit in Germany, French officials said that all formal contradictions over the Iranian atom had been resolved—the problem lay only in political demands. "There is a knot that needs to be untied in order to get Iranian oil back on the market," an unnamed French official told reporters. “We also have Venezuelan oil, which also has to come back."