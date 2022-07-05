Russia has carried out a military shipment to an airport in Syria's PKK/YPG-occupied Qamishli district in the northeastern al Hasakah province, east of the Euphrates.

On Monday morning, two Russian military cargo aircraft of the Ilyushin Il-76 type landed at the airport in Qamishli, most of which is occupied by the PKK/YPG terror group, local sources said.

About 300 Russian soldiers were on board the planes taking off from Latakia's Khmeimim military airport, as well as military vehicles.

The new shipment continues recent moves by Moscow to strengthen its presence in the region.

On June 3, the Russian army brought a short- and medium-range air defence system Pantsir-S1 to the Qamishli district.

On June 8, two tanks, a radar system, an anti-aircraft gun of the Dochka type and eight personnel carrier armoured vehicles were delivered to the base in Tal Tamir.

The town is located on the southeastern front line of a Turkish anti-terror operation called Peace Spring.

The number of soldiers of the Russian army in Ayn Issa, Tal Tamir, Manbij, Ayn al Arab, and Qamishli also increased.

