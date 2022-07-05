Tuesday, July 5, 2022

Türkiye to 'intensify' negotiations for Ukraine grain deal

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said that he intends to “intensify” negotiations with Russia and Ukraine in the hope of reaching a deal on a UN plan to export Ukrainian grain to world markets.

Türkiye is working with the United Nations, Ukraine and Russia on a plan that would allow millions of tons of Ukrainian grain sitting in silos to be shipped through safe corridors in the Black Sea.

“We will intensify our talks within a week or 10 days and try to reach a result,” he told reporters in Ankara.

Ukrainian governor urges evacuation of 350,000 residents

Donetsk Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko has said that getting the 350,000 people remaining in Donetsk province out is necessary to save lives and to enable the Ukrainian army to better defend towns from the Russian advance.

“The destiny of the whole country will be decided by the Donetsk region,” Kyrylenko told reporters in Kramatrosk, the province's administrative centre and home to the Ukrainian military's regional headquarters.

“Once there are less people, we will be able to concentrate more on our enemy and perform our main tasks,” Kyrylenko said.

No plans for bases in Sweden or Finland: NATO

NATO has no current plans to send troops to Sweden and Finland once they complete the membership process launched this week, the defensive alliance's deputy chief told AFP.

"We don't plan to have an additional presence in either country, they have formidable national forces. They're capable of defending themselves," Deputy Secretary General Mircea Geoana said in a telephone interview.

Russian President Vladimir Putin warned last week that "if military contingents and military infrastructure were deployed there, we would be obliged to respond symmetrically and raise the same threats for those territories where threats have arisen for us".

Mayor: Ukrainian city of Sloviansk hit by 'massive shelling'

At least two people were killed and seven more injured as Russian forces pounded the eastern Ukrainian city of Sloviansk, local authorities have said, as Moscow ramps up its assault on the Donbas region.

"Sloviansk! Massive shelling of the city. The centre, the north. Everyone, take shelter," city mayor Vadim Lyakh wrote on Facebook.

Pavlo Kyrylenko, governor of the Donetsk region, which includes Sloviansk, said on Telegram that two people had been killed and seven others injured in shelling which the mayor said targeted the city market.

Arbitrary detention widespread in Russian-held parts of Ukraine: UN rights chief

Arbitrary detention of civilians has become "widespread" in parts of Ukraine held by Russia's military and affiliated armed groups, with 270 cases documented, the UN human rights chief said, unveiling plans to boost monitoring in the country.

The findings were based on information from monitors' field visits and interviews conducted with just over 500 victims and witnesses of human rights violations, as well as other sources of data, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet told the Geneva-based Human Rights Council.

Despite restrictions on access, we have documented 270 cases of arbitrary detention and enforced disappearance. Eight of the victims were found dead. - Michelle Bachelet, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights

West should do more to unblock Ukraine's ports: official

Western partners should do more to help unblock Ukraine's Black Sea ports to release exports of grain, metals and mining products, a Ukrainian official said, warning the country's finances were increasingly precarious.

Logistics problems linked to the conflict with Russia, notably at seaport Odessa, hit exports, causing currency inflows to Ukraine to drop to around $2.5 billion per month from around $7 billion before the conflict, Rostyslav Shurma, deputy head of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's office, said on the sidelines of the Ukraine Recovery Conference.

"We are in the process with the United Nations trying to unblock this process, but I think we need much more decisive steps from our Western partners to unblock the Black Sea," he said, seeking strong security guarantees for seaports.

IIHF disciplinary board upholds ban on Russia, Belarus

The disciplinary board of the International Ice Hockey Federation rejected appeals from Russia and Belarus that asked for their national teams to be reinstated to participate in IIHF competitions.

The international governing body banned both nations from international play on February 28, following Russia's attack against Ukraine. Belarus has supported the Russian effort.

At the time, the IIHF cited safety concerns as the reason for the ban. The organisation also subsequently relocated two tournaments - the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship and the 2023 IIHF World Championship - from Russia to other nations.

Separatist leader: Russian-backed forces head for Donetsk front

Russian-backed separatist forces move towards the Donetsk region after Russia takes full control of Luhansk region last week, the Russian state news agency TASS has cited so-called Donetsk People’s Republic leader Denis Pushilin as saying.

Russia has made control of the Donetsk and Luhansk provinces, which together make up the Donbass region, the central objective of its “special military operation” in Ukraine.

Though Russia took the final Ukrainian strongholds in Luhansk region last week, Ukraine still controls around 45 percent of the neighbouring Donetsk region.

Duma gives first approval to laws moving Russia towards war economy

Russian lawmakers have given the first stamp of approval to two bills that would authorise the government to oblige businesses to supply the military with goods and their employees to work overtime to support Russia's offensive in Ukraine.

The initiatives come more than four months into what Russia calls its "special military operation," which has prompted Western countries to impose a wave of sanctions against Moscow.