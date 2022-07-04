Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has accused Oromo fighters, who last year allied with Tigray rebels, of carrying out a new "massacre" of civilians in a restive area in the far west of the country and vowed to wipe out the group.

Abiy said on Monday the Oromo Liberation Army (OLA), which is designated a terrorist organisation by Addis Ababa, was "inflicting damage" on people as its fighters fled an offensive by security forces in western Oromia.

"Citizens living in the Qellem Wollega zone of Oromia state have been massacred," he said on Twitter, without giving details.

"We will pursue this terrorist group to the end and eradicate it," he added.

It was not possible to verify the information as access to western Oromia is restricted, and the area concerned was under a communications blackout.

The US-based Amhara Association of America (AAA) said on Twitter it was "gravely concerned over reports of yet another massacre against Amharas" in the Oromia region.

It said in a message to the AFP news agency that the attack targeted members of the ethnic Amhara group in Mender 20 (Village 20) in the Hawa Gelan district of Qellem Wollega.

"One of our investigators did talk to three eyewitnesses... hiding in a forest nearby," the AAA said, adding that the attack began at 6:00 am [local time] and was still going on when he spoke to the witnesses around noon.

It said the telecommunications network in the zone had been disconnected since around 1:00 pm [local time].

Hundreds massacred?

"Nobody came to our rescue," a survivor was quoted as telling the Amhara Media Corporation, a state-run regional outlet.