On July 9 last year, exactly one day before the UN-mandated aid to Idlib was set to expire, I was on my way back to the Turkish border city of Hatay after visiting a refugee camp located in Sarmada in northern Syria's Idlib province.

As we moved closer to the border crossing between Türkiye and Syria I couldn’t help but think of the gripping words that a father of three daughters had told me while we were filming our report: “It is a shame that each year the world has to talk about extending the main lifeline to Idlib (UN AID), when in reality the world powers should be talking about increasing the aid. This aid barely meets our basic requirements and if it is cut then many of us would die of hunger.”

The cross-border aid mechanism was first approved in 2014 and since then it has proven to be of paramount importance in averting a humanitarian catastrophe in Idlib. According to the UN, at least 50,000 trucks loaded with aid have so far rolled into Syria.

At the time, the expectation was that Russia is going to veto the aid extension in the UN Security Council, so my thoughts kept going in circles about what could possibly rescue these millions of people, the vast majority of whom are women and children. Frankly, I couldn’t find an answer. I remember asking my fixer and guide on the ground in Idlib - is there any other route by which these people can get food? He responded saying the only other way to get food supplies into Idlib is through regime-controlled areas but going there would mean suicide for these displaced people as the Russian-backed Assad regime forces regularly conduct airstrikes on the supply routes adjacent to northwestern Syria.

As much as I wanted to find a reliable source through which these people can be fed, in reality, there was none. The UN-mandated aid that includes some of the most basic necessities of life such as drinking water, wheat, rice and essential medicines was, and still is, one of the crucial means for their survival.

The aid agreement is set to expire on July 10 this year - and just like last year, there is concern that Russia might block its extension.