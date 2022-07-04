President Emmanuel Macron has turned to the health minister who steered France through Covid-19 pandemic to sell the government's policies to an electorate worried about a spike in inflation as he carried out a limited reshuffle.

Key roles such as the prime minister and finance minister remained unchanged in the reshuffle on Monday that signalled no policy changes and was criticised by the opposition as being tone-deaf after elections in which Macron's centrist alliance lost control of parliament.

"We have so much to do to rebuild trust," the new government spokesperson, Olivier Veran, acknowledged as he took over his portfolio, referring to comments made by unhappy voters during June's election campaign.

Having lost the absolute majority in the lower house of parliament, Macron and his government will need to negotiate support from the opposition bill by bill, for each reform.

Opponents were quick to criticise the limited reshuffle.

"The president of the republic ignores the verdict of the ballot boxes and the demand of the French people for different policies," the far-right's Marine Le Pen tweeted.

After being the face of the crisis throughout most of the coronavirus pandemic, Veran, who had moved from health to a different cabinet role in May, will be in charge of presenting government policy.

He won a reputation of calm and poise when defending the government's COVID policy in parliament and in the media.

Challenges