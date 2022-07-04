WORLD
2 MIN READ
UK military investigates hacks on army social media accounts
Videos on cryptocurrency and images of billionaire businessman Elon Musk appeared on the army's YouTube account, while its Twitter account retweeted a number of messages that appeared to be related to NFT, or non-fungible tokens.
UK military investigates hacks on army social media accounts
British officials have launched an investigation after hackers took control of the armed forces Twitter and YouTube accounts, the ministry of defence says. / AP
By Fatıma Taşkömür
July 4, 2022

British military authorities are trying to find out who hacked the army's social media accounts over the weekend, flooding them with cryptocurrency videos and posts related to collectible electronic art.

The investigation was launched after authorised content on the army’s YouTube account was replaced on Sunday with a video feed promoting cryptocurrencies that included images of billionaire Elon Musk. 

The Army’s Twitter account retweeted a number of posts about non-fungible tokens, unique digital images that can be bought and sold but have no physical counterpart.

"Apologies for the temporary interruption to our feed,’’ the army said in a tweet posted after the Twitter account was restored on Sunday.

"We will conduct a full investigation and learn from this incident. Thanks for following us, and normal service will now resume."

READ MORE: British foreign secretary visits Türkiye, discusses ‘deepening cooperation’

RECOMMENDED

Breaches 'resolved'

The Ministry of Defence said late on Sunday that both breaches had been "resolved."

While internet users were unable to access the Army’s YouTube site on Monday, a spokesperson said the site was down for standard maintenance. 

The Twitter feed was operating normally.

Although UK officials have previously raised concerns about state-sponsored Russian hacking, the military did not speculate on who was responsible for Sunday’s breaches.

“The army takes information security extremely seriously, and until their investigation is complete it would be inappropriate to comment further,” the Ministry of Defence said.

READ MORE: UK government faces another scandal as deputy whip quits

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Rescuers race through deep mud as landslide toll rises in Indonesia
Syrian forces release 126 children held in YPG-run prison in Raqqa
Barrel bomb attacks drive mass displacement in South Sudan
Myanmar holds final round of military-run election, junta ally set to win
Over 14,000 flights cancelled, more than 130,000 power outages recorded as winter storm batters US
Syrian Army says YPG terror group bringing PKK reinforcements from Iraq
WHO chief says reasons US gave for withdrawal 'untrue', warns move will make world less safe
Trump calls on Minnesota to allow ICE raids after fatal shooting of Alex Pretti in Minneapolis
Syria extends ceasefire with YPG terror group by 15 days
Türkiye's intelligence chief meets Hamas delegation in Istanbul
Iraq's largest political bloc nominates Nouri al Maliki for PM post
As truce with YPG expires, Syria mulls future course
Trump goes into firefighting mode over NATO comments, praises 'brave' UK troops
ICE agents shoot dead US citizen, ICU nurse Alex Pretti, in Minneapolis
Trump boasts of 'secret' weapon to abduct Maduro, claims US 'took' Venezuelan oil